Monkeypox response relies on trade-offs without federal aid

The lack of spending for monkeypox in the temporary government spending bill moving through Congress means that states will have to take a patchwork approach to paying for the ongoing public health crisis in the short term, the Biden administration said Wednesday.

While the White House had asked for $4.5 billion to combat monkeypox as part of the continuing resolution, Republicans opposed new public health spending. Democrats ultimately opted to drop the monkeypox money in the hopes of easily passing a "clean" funding bill.

The White House now hopes to secure funding for monkeypox treatment and prevention in an expected omnibus bill, which Congress must pass by Dec. 16, barring additional stopgap extensions of current federal funding levels.

But until then, states and monkeypox clinics must rely on temporary funding streams freed up by new White House National Monkeypox Coordinator Bob Fenton and Deputy Coordinator Demetre Daskalakis when they stepped into their posts.

The Health Resources and Services Administration's HIV/AIDS bureau signaled in August that Ryan White program resources for people with HIV could be used for monkeypox testing and vaccinations, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has freed up resources meant for HIV to be used for monkeypox, Daskalakis told reporters Wednesday.