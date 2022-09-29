Even websites have birthdays: Congress’ just turned 10

For Jim Karamanis, things started to feel real when he got a look at the renderings for Congress’ brand-new website.

“It was very much an ‘ooh ahh,’ because none of us had seen it,’” said Karamanis, director of IT design and development at the Library of Congress. “Suddenly it was tangible, it wasn’t just an idea.”

The year was 2011, the internet was younger, and his developers had a big task ahead — completely rebuilding the online home of the legislative branch, and giving it a new address too. Thomas.gov would become Congress.gov.

“Congress.gov is the foundation for all of the big changes we dreamed of making to Thomas but couldn’t because of the older, fragile infrastructure,” wrote library employee Andrew Weber in September 2012 as the finished product went live.

The site, maintained by the library at the request of Congress, turned 10 this month and remains the first stop for the public to search for bills, vote totals and other pieces of data the legislative branch generates and stores. It sits at the center of some fierce battles about the transparency and accessibility of Congress.