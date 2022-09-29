Stopgap funding bill passes Senate; House vote on deck Friday

The Senate passed a short-term spending measure Thursday, sending to the House a bill that would avoid a partial government shutdown next week and boost aid to Ukraine.

The 72-25 vote capped days of behind-the-scene negotiations over last-minute concerns, as senators worked to secure the unanimous consent required to speed up final passage by midnight Friday, when current funding runs out and the new fiscal year begins.

"I'm glad we came to a timely conclusion and didn't go right up to the brink and risk a shutdown," Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on the floor before the vote.

The House planned to take up the bill Friday morning, a congressional aide said. House Republican leaders were urging their members to vote against the bill, but the effort was unlikely to derail passage in the Democrat-controlled chamber.

A final hurdle was cleared when President Joe Biden issued an amended disaster declaration for Alaska, which suffered massive flooding and landslides this month after Typhoon Merbok hit the western part of the state.