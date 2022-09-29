The 2022 midterm elections are already here

Yesli Vega, the Republican challenging Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, acknowledged that some people may not want to vote until Election Day but encouraged people to vote and to continue to spread the word about her campaign.

“I want to take a little bit of time to talk about the importance of your vote, whether it be early voting, whether it be on Election Day,” she said. “We have patriots, pioneers that shed blood so that you and I can have that important right to cast our votes.”

Similarly, Spanberger told volunteers who gathered in Stafford County, Va., on Saturday that they can tell people about early voting as they talk to potential voters.

“Knocking on doors and talking to volunteers, or talking to people at their homes, is such an important way for people to know what is coming up with this election, to know that early voting started yesterday, and so they can actually go cast their ballot, and making sure that people know why it is that I continue to want to serve in this way,” she said.

In other key states, mail-in ballots are already being returned. That list includes Pennsylvania, where more than 1,200 people had already returned their ballots as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald of the United States Election Project.