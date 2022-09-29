Truman statue takes place in Capitol Rotunda

In what could be their last joint appearance before the midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined with other lawmakers on Thursday to unveil a new statue of Harry S. Truman.

While Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the leaders of the Missouri delegation largely stuck to Truman’s history in Congress and the White House, McCarthy took a subtle turn toward the political present.

Truman’s slogan “The buck stops here!” is good advice for everyone, said McCarthy, who hopes to be speaker next year.

“I think it is sound advice, not just to a president, but I think to a nation. Everyone should listen to it, especially policymakers. Don’t blame others for your failings. Learn from them, and fix it. Whatever the dangers today, it is important that we learn from history as we welcome this statue to the Rotunda,” McCarthy said. “Let’s work to build a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom and a government that is accountable.”

As a statue of a former president, the new Truman bronze benefited from tradition and got a prime place in the Capitol Rotunda, alongside the likes of Andrew Jackson and Dwight D. Eisenhower. But that meant an occupant of the Rotunda had to be booted to a slightly less desirable position in the building. A marble statue of Alexander Hamilton was moved to the Hall of Columns to make room.