Mind games: Trump, Biden keep letting us inside their heads

It is difficult to truly get inside the minds of politicians. Yet, the two men most likely to take the presidential oath of office in January 2025 keep offering us telling glances.

Voters might want to look away. So far, neither image is exactly inspiring.

Donald Trump’s presidency has most often been compared to that of Richard Milhous Nixon. But when it comes to post-presidencies, folks, we’re way beyond “Tricky Dick.”

Nixon resigned the presidency at the behest of Republican leadership on Capitol Hill during the Watergate scandal. He mostly receded into private life. Trump has done the polar opposite, insisting on remaining the most powerful and divisive force in the GOP. Nixon’s comparatively dull post-presidency did feature his interviews with journalist David Frost.

“Well, when the president does it … that means that it is not illegal,” the former U.S. president told his British interviewer.