Midterm state races see increased emphasis on abortion post-Roe

Democratic candidates are ramping up messaging on reproductive health in races for governor and attorney general as they capitalize on renewed interest in protecting access to abortion and contraception ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

That the issue is affecting state races makes sense: Most abortion policy changes occur on the state level, with changes to federal abortion law more rare. Democrats see defending or flipping a governor or attorneys general seat as a way to block the enactment or implementation of abortion restrictions, and in some cases, a step towards more progressive reproductive policies.

While Democrats have highlighted their opponents' stances on abortion, Republicans have largely shied away from emphasizing reproductive health care policy changes since the primaries, focusing instead on inflation or immigration.

In all, voters will decide on 30 attorneys general races and 36 gubernatorial races in November.

“My hope is that if voters send a clear message at the polls that they support candidates who are pro-choice who are going to protect access to safe and legal abortion — that that will lead to momentum in favor of the codification of Roe at the federal level,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is seeking reelection.