Supreme Court told minority representation at stake in case

The ability of minority voters to elect representatives of their choice could nose-dive if the Supreme Court sides with Alabama in a case over the scope of the Voting Rights Act, the law’s defenders told the justices Tuesday.

In the first of several cases this term on race in federal law, Alabama has urged the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that would require it to draw a second majority-minority district in the state.

As part of a wide-ranging, two-hour argument, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represents the United States before the court, said Alabama’s view of the law would allow states to get rid of those districts and ultimately reduce minority representation in Congress.

“Under the state's approach, nothing would stop Alabama and many other states from dismantling their existing majority-minority districts, leaving Black voters and entire swaths of the country with no ability to elect their preferred representatives,” Prelogar said.

A key issue Tuesday was a requirement that those challenging a congressional map under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, early in a case, must present their own version of a map with another majority-minority district. Alabama argued that challengers should be required to draw that map without making race a criteria for the district lines.