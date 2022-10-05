Concerns grow about lame-duck appetite to stop steep budget cuts

Washington budget watchers couldn’t be blamed for banking on lawmakers riding to the rescue in the lame-duck session and blocking over $100 billion in spending cuts from kicking in just after the holiday season, since Congress has never allowed such austerity to happen before.

But if Republicans retake the House in the midterms as many expect, this time could be different as the GOP looks to make its mark on fiscal policy.

Some argue Democrats will only have themselves to blame for the 2010 pay-as-you-go law’s budget ax by passing big, partisan spending bills, mainly the $1.9 trillion 2021 pandemic relief law. As the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Matthew Dickerson wrote recently, “Congress can do nothing at all” and end up “reducing inflationary government spending by more than $100 billion.”

At stake are as much as $37 billion in cuts to Medicare payments next year, on top of other scheduled cuts to health care providers that have hospital and physician groups up in arms. Other at-risk funds include $12 billion in payments to the military retirement fund for veterans who also receive disability benefits, $11 billion for farm price supports and much more, according to analysts at Piper Sandler, an investment bank.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services could lose its funding for processing immigration applications. Justice Department crime victims’ assistance and compensation funds and grants to states for social services and helping disabled individuals find jobs could be wiped out.