OPEC production cuts add fuel to domestic energy debates

After the OPEC cartel said Wednesday it would cut oil production, congressional Republicans criticized the Biden administration’s energy policy, Sen. Joe Manchin III used the moment to pitch his stalled permitting proposal and other Democrats said the development underscores the need to break from fossil fuels.

At a meeting at OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria, the bloc of oil-producing nations, with support from Russia, said it would cut production by 2 million barrels per day beginning in November.

Within the administration, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese criticized the decision, calling it “shortsighted” and a response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As oil prices ticked up in the hours following the announcement, the pair said the administration would consult with Congress on strategies to blunt OPEC’s control over global oil prices.

The cartel’s decision drew diverging strategies and approaches from Democrats and Republicans in Congress over how to rein in oil prices and how the U.S., the top generator of oil and gas of any country in the world, should use its supplies.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said the Biden administration should increase oil production to lower oil prices, which have carried over to raise the cost of food and other consumer goods.