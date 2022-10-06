Biden announces sweeping pardon of federal marijuana possession convictions

President Joe Biden is pardoning people with federal convictions for marijuana possession, including those convicted under Washington, D.C., law.

“I’m announcing a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana. There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result,” Biden said in a video. “My pardon will remove this burden on them.”

More than 6,500 U.S. citizens have prior federal convictions from 1992 to 2021, and thousands of people who were convicted under D.C. law might be affected by this executive action. The pardon applies to anyone who has been convicted of marijuana possession under federal law.

“We can’t do it alone. The president is calling on governors to take this action as well,” a senior administration official told reporters, noting that the vast majority of marijuana possession convictions are state convictions.

The president also said he would be seeking a federal review of the scheduling of marijuana, which is currently a “Schedule I” substance, similar to heroin or LSD and even higher than fetanyl.