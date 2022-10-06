Critic of Biden border policy in line to oversee DHS budget

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, has emerged as one of his party’s biggest critics of President Joe Biden’s handling of the southern border, which he said amounts to “just letting everybody in” during a recent interview with the Houston Chronicle.

With Cuellar in line to be the top Democrat in the next Congress on the House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection budgets, some Democrats and advocacy groups are growing concerned.

“His views are not in line with a majority of Democrats on the issues of immigration and asylum, and that puts him in a very powerful position to work with Republicans in blocking proactive immigration movement,” one House Democrat, who requested anonymity to speak freely, said.

Cuellar, first elected in 2004 and representing a southern border district including the city of Laredo, is one of the most conservative House Democrats. One of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats, Cuellar faced a tough primary challenge this year from progressive Jessica Cisneros, narrowly holding on by less than 300 votes after a June recount.

In his role on the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, Cuellar has pushed for more funding for CBP and ICE, two agencies many Democrats have no love lost for. With most Democrats focused more on alternatives to detention and boosting humanitarian aid for migrants, Cuellar has instead prioritized border security.