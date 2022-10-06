Fight over strategy intensifies as wildfire funding grows

As the Biden administration doles out historic levels of wildfire mitigation funding, fights are breaking out on Capitol Hill about how to spend the money.

Lawmakers from both parties are backing measures that would speed up forest management projects that cut down on wildfire fuels, like brush and small trees, which they say leads to "megafires." But environmentalists argue that the proposals would bypass environmental analysis and community input under the guise of wildfire mitigation and potentially open the door to excessive logging.

The flurry of legislative proposals coincides with the Biden administration releasing billions of dollars in funding for forest management and wildfire mitigation projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the climate and social spending package. In the latter spending legislation alone, Congress provided $1.8 billion to the Forest Service for hazardous fuel reduction projects such as thinning and brush removal, with a focus on projects that have already undergone environmental assessment. The infrastructure law provided $5 billion for wildfire management over the next five years.

Appropriators are looking to add even more money to the pot in the fiscal 2023 budget process. The Interior-Environment Appropriations bill in the House includes $6.43 billion for wildfire management — a more than $700 million increase above last year’s levels. Democrats in the Senate pitched $4.4 billion for fire suppression in their Interior-Environment spending bill.

10-year strategy

The funding will be key for the White House’s 10-year strategy calling for the Forest Service to treat 20 million acres of National Forest System lands for wildfire mitigation as well as 30 million acres of other federal, state, tribal and private lands, at a total cost of $50 billion. The Interior Department devoted nearly $40 million in September from the infrastructure law aimed at reducing wildfire risk and rehabilitating burned areas in six Western states — a sum that adds to a promised $131 million from the Forest Service to address high-risk forests this year.