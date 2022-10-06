Sasse expected to resign Senate seat to run Florida university

Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to resign from the Senate in the coming months after being named the sole finalist for the presidency of the University of Florida.

A frequent critic who voted to convict President Donald Trump when he was impeached in 2021, Sasse was also a wonkish critic of party politics and the way things work in Washington. He has described himself as independent and conservative. He told CNN in 2018 that he thought about leaving the Republican Party every day.

Nevertheless, data compiled by CQ Roll Call found he sided with his fellow Republicans on votes that split the parties 99 percent of the time during Trump’s presidency.

On average, he supported Trump’s position on votes 95 percent of the time, but his support dropped from 97 percent in 2017 to 93 percent in 2020. He has voted to support President Joe Biden’s position 20 percent of the time.

The University of Florida presidential search committee announced it was unanimously recommending Sasse for the position of president on Thursday, and the Nebraska senator sounded enthusiastic about the opportunity to return to the world of academia.