Top House staffers are still overwhelmingly white, study finds

The senior aides who hold the most sway with members of Congress have grown more diverse in recent years, but still not nearly as diverse as the nation as a whole.

A new study by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies finds that people of color now occupy 18 percent of the top staff positions in the House — a 4-point increase since 2018, but still much lower than the 40 percent of Americans who aren’t white.

“The decisions [Congress] makes can impact all Americans,” said LaShonda Brenson, the report’s author. “If the House staff who advise policymakers to make decisions are not diverse, then they cannot accurately reflect the perspective of all Americans.”

Looking at specific races and ethnicities, only two groups were better represented among top staffers than the population as a whole: Whites and people of Middle Eastern and North African descent. Whites made up 1,005 of 1,226 top House positions (82 percent) while MENA staffers occupied 17 top spots — 1.4 percent, compared with 0.6 percent nationally.

People of color have more representation among the actual representatives than their closest aides, the report finds: “Over a quarter (26 percent) of voting members of the U.S. House of Representatives sworn into the 117th Congress are people of color, but only 18 percent of all top House staff.”