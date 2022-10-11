Monkeypox response looks to long term

"This isn't something that we're going to see go away in a matter of weeks or months, but it's something that if we keep the pedal to the metal, as it were, we should be able to get to a point where we have really potentially good outbreak control and the ultimate goal being that we do not have endemicity in the U.S. But that means investing," Daskalakis said.

But even if the U.S. lowers its monkeypox levels down to nearly zero, it’s likely to soon be reintroduced into the population because of overseas travel and infected visitors. Monkeypox is currently circulating in 107 countries, 100 of which had not historically reported it. But the U.S. has a higher case count than anywhere else — more than 26,500 cases as of Oct. 7, with Brazil next at 8,207 cases.

“The most likely scenario is that we will continue to see kind of a low level of monkeypox cases kind of continuously, as we do with other sexually transmitted infections and that unfortunately, it will concentrate predominantly in urban areas among young Black and brown men, and probably in various parts of the Midwest and South, similar to what we see for syphilis and HIV,” said Jay Varma, director of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response.

Future of treatments

The U.S. outbreak is currently concentrated in communities of color, even though it originally circulated predominantly among white men who have sex with men. As of Sept. 30, among the cases for which the CDC has data, non-Hispanic Black men represent 51 percent of cases, and Latino or Hispanic men represent 70 percent of cases, according to Daskalakis.

Black and Hispanic men who have sex with men are getting vaccinated against monkeypox at a much lower rate than at-risk white men as well.