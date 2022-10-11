Staffers for Rep. Melanie Stansbury vote to unionize
Democrats keep organizing push going on Capitol Hill
The results are in, and the workers in Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s congressional office voted to form a union, 12-1.
“As the daughter of a union strong family, I know firsthand the critical role unions and the labor movement have played in protecting workers and supporting our families,” Stansbury said in an emailed comment to CQ Roll Call on Tuesday. “Our workers are the backbone of our country, and I am proud to stand with all workers who are fighting for the right to unionize and bargain collectively, including our own staff in the halls of Congress.”
“We are witnessing a historic moment right now on Capitol Hill,” she added.
The New Mexican’s office becomes the fourth to elect to organize this year, joining other Democratic staffers for Michigan Rep. Andy Levin, California Rep. Ro Khanna and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.
The Congressional Workers Union began organizing congressional offices last year, citing the low pay and poor conditions that frequently come with highly demanding Hill jobs.
A survey released by the Congressional Progressive Staff Association in January found that 39 percent of respondents had taken out loans to cover living expenses while working on the Hill, and 86 percent of nonmanagement staff reported a “toxic working environment” in Congress. The CWU went public in February after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’d support staff organizing.
“Congresswoman Stansbury’s office adds to a growing number of unionized offices on the Hill,” the union said in a written statement. “CWU is thrilled to support these workers as they move to the bargaining table.”
The next step for Stansbury’s workers will be negotiating a contract. Like other public sector unions, they will be constrained by existing government rules around pay (in this case, the amount of money available in each office’s Members’ Representational Allowance), but will be able to negotiate with Stansbury and her management-level aides on issues like setting a minimum wage for junior staffers, leave policies and just-cause termination policies. The process could take months.
Levin, who lost his primary election in August after redistricting pitted him against fellow Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens, introduced a House resolution allowing congressional offices to organize that passed in May.
Like all members who’ve seen their staff organize so far, Stansbury supported her employees’ efforts and was a co-sponsor of the staff union resolution.
In addition to the offices that have already voted to formally organize, another six have filed petitions to hold unionization votes this year.
Stansbury ran unopposed in the Democratic primary this year and is expected to win reelection easily this fall.