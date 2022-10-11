Staffers for Rep. Melanie Stansbury vote to unionize

The results are in, and the workers in Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s congressional office voted to form a union, 12-1.

“As the daughter of a union strong family, I know firsthand the critical role unions and the labor movement have played in protecting workers and supporting our families,” Stansbury said in an emailed comment to CQ Roll Call on Tuesday. “Our workers are the backbone of our country, and I am proud to stand with all workers who are fighting for the right to unionize and bargain collectively, including our own staff in the halls of Congress.”

“We are witnessing a historic moment right now on Capitol Hill,” she added.

The New Mexican’s office becomes the fourth to elect to organize this year, joining other Democratic staffers for Michigan Rep. Andy Levin, California Rep. Ro Khanna and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The Congressional Workers Union began organizing congressional offices last year, citing the low pay and poor conditions that frequently come with highly demanding Hill jobs.