Nebraska policy wonk makes pitch for top Ways and Means slot

This is the first in a series of profiles on the three Republicans running for their party's top position on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Rep. Adrian Smith, a low-key Republican now in his eighth term, is attracting the spotlight with a run for the top GOP spot on the House Ways and Means Committee, with its expansive jurisdiction over tax policy, trade, Medicare and more.

Smith for years has quietly toiled on economic policies that hit home in his rural Nebraska district, like opening up foreign markets to his state’s top exports, including beef, soybeans and corn.

In an interview in his Capitol Hill office, Smith said he’ll bring that behind-the-scenes operator approach to the Ways and Means job if colleagues elect him, while talking up the need to strengthen bonds among lawmakers.

“I think we need to have more casual gatherings among members on the committee, for example, and even beyond the committee, but just to have casual discussions on, how are things in other districts, what are the commonalities,” Smith said while discussing his tax priorities. “I know that there’s far more commonality across our country than is often perceived among the American people, even, but especially as it relates to information that leaves Washington.”