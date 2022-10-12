Uncertainty swirls around earmarks for departed lawmakers

When former Rep. Antonio Delgado resigned his seat in May, he was lucky in one respect: The central New York Democrat had been tapped to become his home state’s lieutenant governor.

But his constituents weren’t quite so fortunate, as none of the earmarks Delgado sought earlier in the spring ended up in the fiscal 2023 spending bills released by House appropriators in June.

Now Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., who narrowly won a special election in August to replace Delgado, is seeking to restore the $21 million-plus in “community project funding” that Delgado requested into the final appropriations bills for his 19th Congressional District.

He wrote to House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and ranking member Kay Granger, R-Texas, arguing that the projects had “received widespread community support and were appropriately vetted” before being sent to appropriators for review.

“When we invest strongly in our communities, we invest strongly in our economic growth, resiliency, and shared values,” Ryan wrote in his Oct. 11 letter. “It is for this reason that the communities of NY-19 deserve to be represented in this bill and future spending bills.”