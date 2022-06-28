House spending bills spread around $8 billion worth of earmarks

It’s often said that if you want to win big, you’ve got to bet big.

When it comes to earmarks in spending bills, GOP Rep. Randy Weber put some Texas-sized chips on the table — and walked away with more than half.

The Texas lawmaker secured $287.5 million in the House-drafted appropriations bills — by far the most among House members battling for a limited slice of “community project funding” — out of initial requests totaling almost $547 million.

Weber’s haul includes 10 projects out of 4,386 sprinkled throughout the House’s fiscal 2023 appropriations bills, for a total of $8.2 billion. Democrats were responsible for 3,198 of those projects, worth $5.1 billion; Republicans got 1,165 for just over $3 billion, a CQ Roll Call analysis found.

Another nine were bipartisan requests totaling $70 million. Independent Del. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan from the Northern Mariana Islands was responsible for the rest.