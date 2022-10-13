House panel votes to subpoena Trump over Jan. 6 attack

A House select committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, seeking testimony from the former president in what members called his effort to overturn the 2020 election results that resulted in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The unanimous vote came at the close of the panel’s hearing, during which members spent more than two hours laying out evidence of Trump’s actions to contest the results of the election — both before and after it became clear he had lost to President Joe Biden.

“We have no doubt, none, that Donald Trump led an effort to overturn American democracy,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said before the panel’s vote. “He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6, so we want to hear from him.”

Thompson acknowledged in his speech that launching the subpoena was a “serious and extraordinary action” that he wanted to bring out “in full view of the American public.” But he also said there was precedent for presidents to provide information to Congress.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as she offered a resolution to subpoena Trump, said the Justice Department might unearth facts that advisers close to Trump refused to tell the committee during its investigation.