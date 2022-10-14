Youth mental health advocates renew calls for action

More than 130 national and state children’s groups are asking the Biden administration to do more to address youth mental health, including by issuing an emergency declaration on the issue — the latest amplification of the seriousness of the youth mental health crisis.

The groups made the request in a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday. The letter came a year after child and adolescent psychiatrists, children's hospitals and pediatricians declared their own state of emergency over the dramatic uptick in children’s mental health concerns and months after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued his own advisory pertaining to the youth crisis.

Congress and the administration have taken some actions to specifically address the behavioral health needs of children and adolescents, but the groups want them to do more.

The 2022 gun safety law included $80 million to support pediatric mental health care teams, and several congressional committees still hope to pass additional bipartisan legislation this year.

And this week the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued recommendations that children 12 and older be screened for depression and children 8 and older be screened for anxiety.