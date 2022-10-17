In partisan year, some Democrats stress work with Trump, GOP

Like many Democrats, Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut hasn’t been hesitant to attack Donald Trump. She accused him when he was president of bullying and racism and said his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, posed a grave threat to democracy.

Yet in a new ad, Hayes boasts of teaming up with both Trump and President Joe Biden to pass legislation helping veterans. She is running for a third term against Republican George Logan, a former state senator, in a district Biden carried by more than 10 points in 2020. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race as Likely Democratic.

“This is not an endorsement of Donald Trump,” Hayes said in an interview. “If you can’t work with whoever's in office to get things done, you don’t deserve this job.”

Hayes isn’t the only Democrat this cycle running ads that name-check Trump and emphasize bipartisanship. While access to abortion remains the focus of many of the Democrats’ TV ads, some incumbents in competitive districts are shifting their messaging to highlight their willingness to forge strategic alliances with Republicans, even one as polarizing as Trump.

Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat whose northeastern Pennsylvania district went for Trump in both 2016 and 2020, debuted an ad featuring a guy in a red MAGA cap sitting on a park bench with a Biden supporter. “Matt’s working to bring jobs back from China, and I like that,” the Trump voter says.