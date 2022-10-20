In Michigan, the same issues motivate voters in different ways

Gary Spagnuolo usually votes for Republicans, but this year he plans to support Elissa Slotkin, the Democrat seeking a third term in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

Steven O’Shaugnessey is moving in the opposite direction. Even though he is a Republican, he voted for Slotkin two years ago. But this year, he cast an absentee ballot for GOP challenger Tom Barrett, 41, an Army veteran and state senator who faces Slotkin in a redrawn district.

Voters who are shifting away from past voting patterns, like Spagnuolo and O’Shaugnessey, could tip the results in the tight congressional race and three others that are competitive in Michigan — the open 3rd, where Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs are vying; the 8th, where Democratic incumbent Dan Kildee is challenged by Republican Paul Junge; and the open 10th, where Republican John James faces Democrat Carl Marlinga.

Interviews with more than two dozen voters in Michigan congressional districts last week found abortion and inflation rank as top issues. But the conversations also revealed concerns about crime, education, the environment and what voters see as an absence of middle ground in today’s politics.

“I’m typically conservative,” said Spagnuolo, a Howell area resident who served two tours in Vietnam as an explosives expert and sports a “Veteran” license plate on his Jeep. But the product safety consultant said he’s now “leaning more liberal because it sounds like the Republican candidates are a bunch of loons.”