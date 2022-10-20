Investors resist efforts to paint ESG as a political issue

Institutional investment firms and activist asset managers are amplifying their message to congressional and state lawmakers: Stop equating environmental, social and governance investing with a political agenda.

Investors of all sizes are doubling down on the importance of ESG considerations ahead of midterm elections that will determine party control of Congress and state legislatures across the country.

At stake is a growing body of legislation and regulations in states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana aimed at curbing ESG investment and, in some cases, divesting from certain financial institutions over investment policies that incorporate ESG factors such as climate risk and human capital management.

ESG critics largely argue that such considerations are politically based and immaterial. To date, at least 17 states are proposing rules that would nearly ban the use of ESG factors.

Those sentiments have trickled up to the federal level, where Republicans in both chambers, including Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan, are eyeing similar restrictions if their party takes control of Congress in the midterms.