Sen. Lindsey Graham loses bid to delay testimony on 2020 election

A federal appeals court cleared the way Thursday for Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled unanimously that Graham likely will lose in his appeal of a lower court decision that required him to answer questions related to his phone calls to Georgia election officials about those results.

The 11th Circuit declined Graham’s request to temporarily halt his testimony while his appeal of that order moves through the courts.

In a six-page order, the panel ruled that the South Carolina Republican failed to demonstrate that he would succeed in his claim that as a member of Congress he is protected from such testimony by the Speech or Debate Clause in the Constitution.

The grand jury first issued the subpoena for Graham and other allies of former President Donald Trump in July. The subpoena initially sought testimony from Graham about calls he had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff, as well as communications setting up those calls.