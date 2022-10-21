In 21 House race rating changes, most move toward GOP

ANALYSIS — For most of the cycle, Republicans were on the march to majorities in the House and the Senate, propelled by voter backlash to President Joe Biden’s handling of various challenges including the economy, crime and immigration.

That effort stalled in late June after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which awakened apathetic Democrats and caused independent voters to think twice about putting Republicans in charge. But with a little more than two weeks to go before Election Day, Republicans have regained the momentum as undecided voters prioritize the economy. It’s starting to feel like Democrats’ summer surge never happened.

Republicans have closed the gap on the national generic ballot after Democrats held the lead for the past two months. And a GOP edge is developing in a disproportionate number of individual competitive races. Republicans have always been favorites to regain the House majority — the only uncertainty has been about the margin.

For the past couple of weeks, the GOP recovery has been uneven, geographically. Republican candidates have the momentum in New York and Oregon, while Democrats are holding their own in Michigan and Nevada. Open seats around the country continue to be problematic for Democrats.

Inside Elections recently changed the ratings in 21 House races. Thirteen of those shifts were to a category more favorable to Republicans, and eight were shifts toward Democrats.