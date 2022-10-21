‘Mega MAGA trickle-down’: Biden sharpens final midterms pitch

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden is sharpening his final sales pitch for next month’s midterm elections, casting himself as fully in control of a solid economy even as economists and Republicans warn of a coming recession.

What’s more, the Democratic chief executive almost daily describes the Nov. 8 election as a “choice” between his economic approach and that of Republicans, contending that giving the GOP more control over the economy would again drive up prices and send federal deficits soaring.

Biden on Friday morning even trotted out a new snarky tagline for Republicans’ economic plans: “Mega MAGA trickle-down.”

That is a revised version of his derisive “Ultra MAGA” description of an economic blueprint pushed earlier this year by Sen. Rick Scott, the former Florida governor who now heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee. It comes one day after the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, the conservative who had pushed, then rescinded, an economic plan for her country that many saw modeled in the style of Ronald Reagan’s “trickle-down economics.”

“Republicans in Congress are doubling down on their commitment to explode the deficit once again,” Biden said in the White House’s Roosevelt Room, noting that federal deficits climbed dramatically under the Trump administration. Biden contended Republicans’ plans would add “another $3 trillion to the deficit.”