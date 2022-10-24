GOP pans oil reserve sale despite a long and bipartisan history

After the Biden administration announced the latest sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to put a damper on pump prices earlier this week, Republican lawmakers called the move a stunt to mollify gasoline price-sensitive voters before the election in November.

“The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was built for a national energy crisis — not for a Democrat election crisis,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said after the sale was announced.

But while lower gas prices may help Democrats at the polls, the latest sale is one in a series first announced in March to soften an oil price spike following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s also the case, oil market analysts said, that the law that created the reserve allows presidents broad discretion to direct sales from the stockpile, the U.S. remains in line to meet international oil reserve requirements, and the country is far less reliant on oil imports than it was when the reserve was created in the 1970s.

Presidents from both parties have ordered sales from the reserve, including during the first Gulf War in the 1990s, following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and after political upheaval in Libya in 2011.

Samantha Gross, director of the energy security and climate initiative at the Brookings Institution, said sales from the reserve can help bridge the loss in oil from Russia until the market reaches a new equilibrium.