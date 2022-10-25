Climate pins join a long line of Capitol Hill lapel adornments

In optics-obsessed Washington, where a necktie color hints at partisan loyalty and flag pins are de rigueur, the climate-themed lapel pin has arrived.

A spectrum that displays through darkening colors how humans have perilously warmed Earth since the 1800s, the warming stripes are found on soccer jerseys, city buses, clothing, shoes, water bottles, face masks, outdoor gear and even a German train station.

“The stripes are used very, very widely, all over the world,” said Karen Florini, vice president of programs at Climate Central, a nonpartisan climate organization. “It’s a great conversation starter.”

Decades after Congress began issuing official lapel pins to members of its chambers to distinguish lawmakers from other people, the warming stripes can be found in congressional confines, often on the lapels of members, staffers and climate activists, where they signal an interest in climate change and draw in the public.

During former President Donald Trump’s final State of the Union, Democratic senators Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Thomas R. Carper of Delaware and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island wore warming stripe-themed pins to the speech, as did Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine.