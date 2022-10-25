Lawmakers, advocates eye year-end bills for housing credit

Lawmakers and advocates are eyeing year-end legislation as vehicles to expand a low-income housing construction incentive as opportunities dwindle to address a growing affordability crisis before the next Congress.

Despite bipartisan support for the low-income housing tax credit, or LIHTC, its expansion in a year-end bill may come down to cost and negotiations around bigger partisan priorities, including the child tax credit, and research and development incentives.

Supporters see the year-end tax and appropriations bills as the last, best chance to take action on housing in this Congress and warn there may be fewer opportunities if Republicans retake the House after the November midterms.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said he would like to see the program included in a year-end tax extenders package. The LIHTC, unlike many items in the package, isn’t expiring. The issue is whether a temporary increase in the credit, already expired, can be extended or further expanded.

“But for that credit, there's a lot of housing that doesn't get built at a time when the housing crunch is substantial across the country. I think it's a pretty important tax vehicle,” he said in an interview. “It's demonstrated its value time and again.”