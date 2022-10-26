Laxalt questions why Biden isn’t in Nevada for Cortez Masto

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The candidates in Nevada's tight Senate race are making their final pitches to voters and seeking to rally their respective bases now that early voting is well underway.

Republican Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general seeking to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, has been on a bus tour targeting some of the state's less populous and heavily red areas, where he's likely to run up margins if voters turn out.

A key part of Laxalt's message, which focuses on inflation, the border and crime, is the president's absence from Nevada during the closing stages of the campaign.

"Her record is she supported Joe Biden every step of the way. That's why she doesn't want Joe Biden to come here, because then she's gonna have to actually stand next to him and stand next to her voting record," Laxalt told an audience of Republican voters at a restaurant in Boulder City on the southeast outskirts of Clark County Monday night.

"I ask people all over the state. I ask Democrats and independents. I asked Uber drivers and they all say Joe Biden, we know who gave us $6 gas," Laxalt said. "Let me tell you, voters are gonna remember that here in the next few days, as we're voting across the state of Nevada."