Senate, House seats up for grabs as Nevada starts early voting

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — What happens here certainly will not stay here, at least when it comes to the outcome of key congressional elections in Nevada.

The Silver State is of particular interest because it features a Toss-up race for the Senate between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general. Three of the state's four House seats also could, in a Republican election, move from the Democrats to the Republicans.

As with races around the country, Republicans in the campaign's next-t0-last weekend were boasting of red wave building, and blaming economic woes on President Joe Biden and his allies on Capitol Hill. Democrats were counting on voters remembering what they did to help the country get through the worst of the pandemic.

But Nevada’s early voting kickoff Saturday had an unexpected complication: dust.

High winds and an ensuing dust storm, which forced the cancellation of the first day of the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas, also complicated the first day of early voting and likely depressed turnout, although The Nevada Independent noted there were several factors at play.