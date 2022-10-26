Mississippi rebuilds health earmark empire in post-Cochran era

Mississippi, the country’s poorest state and its second unhealthiest, was one of the top recipients of health-focused earmarks in 2022, offering a case study in how lawmakers can finagle billions in extra taxpayer funds for their states’ most pressing needs.

At first glance, it’s not immediately obvious why Mississippi, which ranks 34th in terms of population, scored such a cash haul. But a look behind the scenes offers a lens into the opaque earmarks process, where power is concentrated among a few top lawmakers.

The state was one of the seven to receive more than $50 million worth of health-focused earmarks in 2022, according to a recent Government Accountability Office report. Mississippi lawmakers — Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in particular — helped the state rake in roughly $55.7 million for projects funded through the Department of Health and Human Services.

Those funds went to projects like a $7.9 million investment in facilities and equipment for the University of Southern Mississippi. In Hattiesburg, Forrest General Hospital received $7.5 million to build a mental health and addiction services outpatient center. Delta Health System, which is located on the state’s extremely poor border with Arkansas, received $4.2 million for renovations and equipment upgrades.

Other top states, like New York and California, are home to leaders from both parties in both chambers, while Missouri — which received nearly twice as much in health funding as the next nearest state — is home to retiring Sen. Roy Blunt the top Republican on the Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Subcommittee.