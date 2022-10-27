Nutrition advocates want investors to improve food sector practices

Shareholder coalitions say the power of investor money can be harnessed to press the food industry to provide more nutritional foods and still improve the companies’ bottom lines.

But it could take years for nutrition to climb the priority list for many investors despite the spotlight a September White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health placed on the role nutritious foods can play in preventing or moderating diet-related conditions such as obesity, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes.

The conference didn’t result in the administration calling for more food regulation. But nutrition advocates say they still hope to get corporations to change because of investor pressure — a project that is analogous to one taking place over corporate behavior on environmental, social and governance issues.

“The government is not going to be able to regulate fast enough,” said Greg S. Garrett, the executive director of the Access to Nutrition Initiative, or ATNI, a group that monitors the nutritional content of food and beverage products. “There are lots of issues there. What we can do with our data is give it to investors, and investors can put the pressure back on these companies.”

ATNI issued a review on Oct. 17 of 11 major U.S. food and beverage manufacturers saying the companies had made limited progress since 2018 in meeting commitments to improve the nutritional content of their product lines. The assessment looked at just over 11,000 products.