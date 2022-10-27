Prosecutor urges Supreme Court not to delay Graham testimony

A Georgia prosecutor urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to force Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before a grand jury investigating the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, told the court in a filing that an appeals court had correctly decided that the South Carolina Republican could not duck all questions about his calls to state election officials because of his status as a member of Congress.

Graham has asked the high court to pause a court ruling that cleared the way for him to be called to testify before the grand jury, even though his appeal of the merits of that ruling is still pending at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Graham has argued that forcing him to testify would violate the constitutional protection given to sitting members of Congress under the “Speech or Debate” clause, and he would lose those rights if forced to testify while his appeal was still moving through the court system.

Willis argued in the filing Thursday that a Supreme Court decision to pause the subpoena while Graham fights in in court — called a stay — would interfere with the grand jury’s ongoing investigation. The grand jury is empaneled until April 2023.