Graham seeks delay from Supreme Court on Georgia testimony

Sen. Lindsey Graham asked the Supreme Court on Friday to temporarily block a subpoena from a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn former President Donald Trump's loss in the state in 2020.

An appellate court cleared the way for state prosecutors to call the South Carolina Republican to testify Thursday in the criminal probe. Graham argued that unless the Supreme Court steps in now, he will lose a key constitutional protection provided to members of Congress.

In a statement about the filing, Graham framed the appeal as a broader defense of those “Speech or Debate” protections that prevent lawmakers from being questioned about their official actions.

“If left to stand, the recent ruling would significantly impact the ability of senators to gather information in connection with doing their job,” Graham’s statement said. “In this case, certifying a contested presidential election.”

The application asks the justices for an emergency order that halts him from having to testify while he pursues an appeal of a lower court order to appear. And, if necessary, it seeks to stop the Georgia grand jury from questioning Graham until final resolution of his appeal.