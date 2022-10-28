Appeals court won’t review House request for Trump tax returns

A federal appeals court in Washington declined Thursday to revisit a ruling that said the House Ways and Means Committee could gain access to former President Donald Trump’s tax records.

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit declined to revisit an opinion from a three-judge panel of the same appeals court from August that sided with Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass.

The decision paves the way for a potential Supreme Court appeal, which Trump’s attorneys have hinted at in court filings, in the long-running litigation from the committee request for Trump’s personal tax records.

Neal praised the decision in a statement Thursday, saying the law “has always been on our side.”

“Former President Trump has tried to delay the inevitable, but once again, the Court has affirmed the strength of our position,” Neal said. “We’ve waited long enough — we must begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible.”