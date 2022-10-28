Appellate ruling may force another Supreme Court look at CFPB

An appeals court ruling that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding structure is unconstitutional raises the stakes in a long battle over the agency, potentially setting the stage for a test the Supreme Court sidestepped only two years ago when it declined to find the entire agency unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week vacated a 2017 CFPB payday lending rule, saying the agency’s funding is unconstitutional because it draws money from the Federal Reserve, insulating it from congressional oversight.

The decision is not only expected to make it harder for the CFPB to enforce rules, at least temporarily, but it also opens up the prospect of widespread disruption in a regulated area of the economy and potentially a need for Congress to step in and resolve the funding issue.

“We’re going to immediately start to see a spillover effect for companies that don’t want to comply with regulations, for companies that don’t want to deal with CFPB law enforcement investigations,” said Christopher Peterson, a University of Utah law school professor and former CFPB official. “They can point to this decision in the 5th Circuit to start dragging their feet to slow down investigations.”

The decision will be binding in the 5th Circuit’s jurisdiction, covering Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, and will be “highly persuasive” in other circuits until there’s a competing case to contradict it, he said.