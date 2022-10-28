Coalition gears up for lame-duck push to shield online sellers

Lobbyists for online merchants and payment platforms and their congressional allies are pressing to raise the threshold that triggers tax reporting for certain sales and services before IRS forms go out to more gig workers and freelancers operating online early next year.

They’re aiming to attach the change to a potential year-end tax package, arguing it’s lawmakers’ last shot to avoid tax woes for casual online sellers in the 2023 filing season ending next April.

“I think this is something that’s critically important to settle before the end of the year,” Rep. Chris Pappas said in an interview, “especially to prevent individuals from overpaying their taxes or just experiencing confusion around receiving these forms for sales where really there was no taxable income.”

Online platforms, ranging from marketplaces like eBay to payment apps like Venmo and gig working sites like Uber, previously had to send tax reporting forms to users and the IRS only if sellers made at least $20,000 in at least 200 separate transactions. But a last-minute offset attached to Democrats’ 2021 pandemic relief package cut the threshold to $600 in aggregate earnings, which the Joint Committee on Taxation estimated would capture $8.4 billion more in tax revenue over a decade.

Pappas, a New Hampshire Democrat, is among lawmakers who argue the threshold dropped too far. He points to people selling used goods from around their homes who might surpass the $600 limit but would likely be auctioning off items for less than they bought them for and don’t owe any tax.