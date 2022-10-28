Democrats warn of consequences if Bolsonaro denies vote results

Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration are demanding a free and fair election in Brazil on Sunday, floating consequences for the “Trump of the Tropics,” Jair Bolsonaro, if he refuses to recognize the outcome of a democratic election.

The Brazilian president has said he will not respect the results if he does not come out on top in the runoff election against former President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, leading some to question whether Jan. 6-like violence could erupt.

The United States and Brazil are linked economically and politically as the two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere, with strong trade relationships in commodities that range from aircrafts to oranges.

Climate change is also front of mind for U.S.-based Brazil observers as voters head to the polls. Under Bolsonaro, deforestation of the Amazon surged. The world’s largest rainforest, an indispensable natural resource that Lula has pledged to protect, absorbs greenhouse gases that warm the atmosphere.

The Senate last month unanimously warned via a resolution pushed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that the U.S. government could reconsider its relationship with the neighboring democracy if a new government comes to power “through undemocratic means, including a military coup.”