Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ after home break-in

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being assaulted in the couple's San Francisco home, the speaker's office announced.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," the statement said. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

Speaker Pelosi, D-Calif., was not at home at the time. Paul Pelosi was "receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," according to the statement from a spokesperson, Drew Hammill, which thanked first responders and asked for privacy for the speaker.

This report will be updated.