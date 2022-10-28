Will election map show red in Rhode Island’s open House seat?

WARWICK, R.I. — Allan Fung, the Rhode Island Republican hoping to break the Democrats’ grip on this blue state and win an open House seat, says he gets an earful about the rising cost of food and fuel no matter where he goes.

From the neighborhoods of Providence to former mill towns along the Pawtuxet River, “skyrocketing prices, that’s what’s on people’s minds,” he said.

On Thursday morning, it was Tom Bucci, the owner of Warwick Ice Cream, lamenting the bite inflation is taking out of his budget. “Everything’s more expensive,” he said, including the essential ingredient in his company’s product. “Before COVID, the price of cream was $6 or $7 a gallon. Now it’s $17.50.”

Bucci is an unaffiliated voter who says he’s voted for both Barack Obama and Donald Trump. He blames the Democrats for inflation and is supporting Fung, who stopped by the company’s headquarters just 12 days before the election.

Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island’s second-largest city, is locked in a tight race with Democrat Seth Magaziner for the 2nd District seat now held by Democrat Jim Langevin, who is retiring. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race as Tilt Democratic, and a polling average maintained by FiveThirtyEight.com has Fung leading by 5.9 percentage points.