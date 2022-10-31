Supreme Court sounds skeptical of race in college admissions

The conservative-controlled Supreme Court appeared ready to curtail the use of race in college admissions during five hours of oral arguments Monday that focused on what schools can do to encourage a more diverse student body.

The six conservatives on the court sounded skeptical of the admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina as they mulled whether to toss a 19-year-old precedent that has allowed those schools to consider race as one of multiple factors in admissions.

The cases are the most prominent of several this term in which the high court will weigh the role of race in federal law. The justices are expected to issue a ruling before the end of the term in June that could upend admissions policies nationwide.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and other conservatives on the court frequently pointed to a part of that precedent on affirmative action that said such programs that consider race in admissions should wind down by 2028.

Roberts said the schools have not tried to end those programs in the way the 2003 decision in Grutter v. Bollinger envisioned.