A week out, here are 2022’s most vulnerable House and Senate members

Malinowski has been one of the most vulnerable House incumbents all year, but he moves up to the runner-up spot with a week to go. He faces a rematch with Tom Kean Jr., a former state Senate minority leader and son of a popular former governor, in a redrawn district that is more friendly to Republicans. Republicans have slammed Malinowski for his failure to disclose stock trades made while in office, as required by House ethics rules. Malinowski has maintained a cash advantage over Kean and reported having $1.6 million on hand to Kean’s $849,000 on Oct. 19.

The race in Iowa’s 3rd District has become a referendum on Biden, with Republican Zach Nunn slamming Axne for walking in lockstep with the president, who held a virtual fundraiser for her last week. Axne, the only Democrat in the Iowa delegation, was first elected in 2018 and has emphasized her efforts to work across the aisle as well as her support for abortion access. The district was redrawn to include more of southern Iowa, an area that favors Republicans. Axne had $712,000 as of Oct. 19, while Nunn, a state senator, had $351,000. Outside groups have invested heavily in the race.

Luria, who was first elected in the 2018 blue wave, faces a top GOP recruit, state Sen. Jen Kiggans. Luria, who sits on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, has sought to label Kiggans as an extremist, while Kiggans has criticized Luria for supporting Biden’s agenda and said she has fueled inflation. Luria reported having $2.7 million on hand as of Oct. 19, while Kiggans had $263,000. Outside groups, led by the Congressional Leadership Fund, have spent heavily to make up some of that difference. Kiggans has also campaigned with GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who won the district in 2021.

Valadao has won, and lost, tough races before. He beat incumbent Rep. TJ Cox in a 2020 rematch, after losing to Cox in the 2018 blue wave. Valadao’s district became more Democratic, and his opponent, state assembly member Rudy Salas, appears to have less baggage than Cox, who was subsequently indicted on fraud charges. Valadao narrowly made it into the top two in a June all-party primary, prevailing over fellow Republican and military veteran Chris Mathys, who billed himself as more conservative than Valadao, who voted to impeach Trump. Republicans view Valadao as uniquely able to hold the seat. The party committees and chief super PACs have spent more than $15 million on the race. Valadao had more cash on hand — $800,000 to Salas’ $430,000 — as of Oct. 19.

A regular on House most-vulnerable lists over the years, Chabot even lost reelection in 2008, then made his return in 2010 during the tea party wave. The redrawn lines of the Cincinnati-area 1st District made his reelection this year tougher than in 2020, when he won with almost 52 percent. Democratic challenger Greg Landsman, a member of the Cincinnati City Council, held about $445,000 cash on hand as of Oct. 19, while Chabot reported $360,000. The party committees and outside groups have invested heavily in the race. Republicans are working to portray Landsman as too liberal for the district, while Democrats are quick to point out that Chabot was among the 147 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 election for Biden, who won the district.