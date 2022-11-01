Election workers can seem ‘invisible.’ This movie shines a light on them

Sorting through a stack of hate mail, Rob Rock pointed to a message scrawled with a thick black marker.

“Eat s—, that’s a good one,” said Rock, who serves as Rhode Island’s director of elections. “People are passionate, man, I tell you.”

That scene captures the mood of “No Time to Fail,” a documentary that follows ordinary election workers through a tough year. As the pandemic converged with conspiracy theories spread by former President Donald Trump, they kept doing their jobs.

“Most of the work that holds up our society is invisible, and that’s definitely true of election work,” says Margo Guernsey, who spent months filming in Rhode Island in 2020 alongside co-director Sara Archambault.

The situation is only getting worse, the filmmakers say. With the midterms just days away, they are planning a week of online screenings to put their movie in front of the public.