Senators urge FDIC to give fair consideration to industrial banks

A bipartisan group of senators is supporting “industrial loan company” charters, a move that puts them at odds with House legislation over a controversial pathway for financial technology companies to access the traditional banking system.

The five Republicans and four Democrats say the charters, which can be issued by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, allow “new and expanded credit opportunities in the regulated banking sector.” Their claim also puts them at odds with state banking regulators who say such charters are a way to sidestep necessary oversight.

The lawmakers say companies that obtain the charters perform niche lending in areas often ignored by the large banks.

“ILCs can enhance sector or local economies in ways traditional financial institutions do not,” the lawmakers wrote to acting FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg. Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Gary Peters of Michigan, and Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee of Utah, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Roy Blunt of Missouri and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee signed the letter.

In their Sept. 15 letter to Gruenberg, the senators said they “strongly oppose regulatory actions, both formal and informal, that might target the ILC charter in a manner not consistent with the laws Congress has passed.” The lawmakers asked the FDIC to give “full and fair consideration” of any applications for companies seeking such charters.