Amazon, other PACs resume donations to electoral objectors

After suspending donations to Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election, a collection of PACs, including those of Amazon and Caterpillar, restarted contributions ahead of midterm elections in which the GOP is favored to win House control.

Most business and industry political action committees that announced pauses after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol had already resumed giving to all lawmakers, including the 147 lawmakers who opposed certifying electoral votes from two states after the attack, Federal Election Commission filings show.

In total, company and trade group PACs donated more than $2.2 million to those 147 members in September and early October alone, according to a new analysis of FEC records by Accountable.us, shared first with CQ Roll Call. Since the Jan. 6 attack, business and industry PACs’ donations to those lawmakers have totaled more than $30 million, the group said.

The initial PAC freezes following Jan. 6, combined with a reduced number of in-person events because of the pandemic, led to a decline in donations from such coffers earlier in the election cycle. But by this fall, the fundraising scene had returned almost to normal.

Some of the 147 Republicans will hold important leadership roles and committee gavels in the next Congress, if their party wins control. They include Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who could become speaker; Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana; and Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York. Two of the three contenders for the top GOP spot on the House Ways and Means panel (Adrian Smith of Nebraska and Jason Smith of Missouri) are among the 147.