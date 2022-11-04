Warnock pushes insulin cost caps as campaign nears finish line

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is making his advocacy for capping the cost of insulin a key part of his closing message ahead of Tuesday's election.

Friday is the last day of early voting in Georgia, and both Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker have been crisscrossing the state on bus tours.

Thursday afternoon in Clarkston, Warnock highlighted comments that Walker made about diabetes during their only debate, when the Republican said, “You got to eat right.”

“He’s running for Senate. Why doesn’t he know that you can eat right and still have diabetes?” Warnock said at an outdoor rally. “Why doesn’t he know that children have diabetes? And it doesn’t matter how you got the diabetes, I’m asking why are they gouging a drug that’s 100 years old? Why are you blaming the 1 million Georgians who have diabetes instead of holding the pharmaceutical companies accountable?"

Warnock’s stump speech included references to Walker’s display of honorary sheriff’s badges he was given to back his connections to law enforcement. Walker has been presented with badges from multiple Georgia law enforcement agencies, including the Johnson County sheriff’s office.