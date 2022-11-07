Georgia Senate candidates campaign to avoid overtime

GROVETOWN, Ga. — More than 2.5 million Georgians cast in-person and absentee ballots during the early voting period that ended Friday, but Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were continuing their bus tour blitzes to get out every last vote.

“There's no question that we are seeing record voter turnout, and I think that's great. The turnout is high, the stakes are even higher. And you know, the thing about high voter turnout in our country is it's still not as high as it ought to be, in my opinion,” Warnock told reporters here in Columbia County on Saturday. “I want to see eligible voters cast their vote. And so we'll keep making the case.”

The race could well be heading toward a runoff, since Georgia law requires a candidate to secure a majority of the votes cast in order to win on Election Day. The runoff would take place on Dec. 6, about a month earlier than the runoffs for both of Georgia's Senate seats last cycle, which didn't happen until the calendar had turned to 2021. And just as it was in 2021, it is once again possible that as goes Georgia, so goes control of the Senate.

“Georgia is one of a handful of states that mandates a runoff election for races where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. When I played football, we called that OVERTIME!” said one fundraising message from the Walker campaign sent Sunday. “I don't know about you, but I'd rather win this race without a runoff. However, according to a recent FiveThirtyEight forecast, no candidate is above 50%.”

One factor at play this year is the governor's race, with Gov. Brian Kemp running well ahead of Walker in what seems to be a mix of concerns about the Senate nominee's personal history and a popularity gap between Warnock and fellow Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is in a rematch with Kemp. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Georgia governor’s race Lean Republican, while the Senate race is a Toss-up.